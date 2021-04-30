Anzeige
Financière de Tubize SA: Approval of dividend

Press release

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Eric Nys, general manager, eric.nys@financiere-tubize.be

Approval of dividend

Regulated information
30 April 2020

The general shareholders meeting of 30 April 2021 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2020, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.68 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 6 May 2021 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 16.

Ex-coupon4 May 2021
Record date 5 May 2021
Payment date 6 May 2021

The board of directors


