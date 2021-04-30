

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):



-Earnings: $12 million in Q1 vs. -$619 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.05 in Q1 vs. -$2.65 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $102 million or $0.43 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.09 per share -Revenue: $3.51 billion in Q1 vs. $3.06 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GOODYEAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de