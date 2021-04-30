

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported Friday that first-quarter net income was $2.73 billion or $0.64 per share, compared to a net loss of $610 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were $0.65 per share, compared to $0.53 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues and other income increased to $59.15 billion from $56.16 billion in the same quarter last year. Wall Street expected revenues of $54.60 billion for the quarter.



However, the company's oil-equivalent production in the quarter declined 3.8 million barrels per day from 4.05 million Boe in the prior-year period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

