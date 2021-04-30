DJ EANS-News: Casinos Austria International Holding GmbH /
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate News übermittelt durch euro adhoc. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent verantwortlich. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jahresfinanzbericht Wien - Der Jahresfinanzbericht 2020 der Casinos Austria International Gruppe ist ab sofort auf https://www.casinosaustriainternational.com/reports [https:// www.casinosaustriainternational.com/reports] abrufbar. Rückfragehinweis: Christoph Zurucker-Burda Geschäftsführer Casinos Austria International Holding GmbH Tel.: +43 1 53440 - 22540 Ende der Mitteilung euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 30, 2021 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)
