Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1ZRS2 ISIN: AT0000A195U8 Ticker-Symbol: 12CB 
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINOS AUSTRIA INTERNATIONAL HOLDING GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINOS AUSTRIA INTERNATIONAL HOLDING GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.04.2021 | 14:31
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EANS-News: Casinos Austria International Holding GmbH /

DJ EANS-News: Casinos Austria International Holding GmbH / 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Corporate News übermittelt durch euro adhoc. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent 
 verantwortlich. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Jahresfinanzbericht 
 
Wien - Der Jahresfinanzbericht 2020 der Casinos Austria International Gruppe ist 
ab sofort auf 
 
https://www.casinosaustriainternational.com/reports [https:// 
www.casinosaustriainternational.com/reports] 
 
abrufbar. 
 
 
 
Rückfragehinweis: 
Christoph Zurucker-Burda 
Geschäftsführer 
Casinos Austria International Holding GmbH 
Tel.: +43 1 53440 - 22540 
 
Ende der Mitteilung                euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

CASINOS AUSTRIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.