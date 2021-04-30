Modulaire Investments B.V. - Change of Director

LONDON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure announces that Dennis Kulk has stepped down as a director of Modulaire Investments B.V. and has been replaced by Peep Schaepman, an experienced corporate director.

Modulaire Group is the leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately 259,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott, Advanté and Carter in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

