Scientists in the United States discovered that hydrogen plays a leading role in the formation of defects in a perovskite film, which limit their performance as PV devices. The discovery, according to the researchers, offers further insight into observations already established by trial and error and could help to push the impressive efficiency achievements already made by perovskites even higher.In silicon PV, understanding the role played by hydrogen in several of the long-term degradation mechanisms known to affect PV cells is one of the biggest challenges faced by researchers working to get ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...