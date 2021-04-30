Klaipedos Nafta: Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

On the 30th April 2021, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas commented Company's financial results for the three months of 2021.
Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/eSbzrssOa4o
The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.
Attachment
- KN_activity results for_2021_Q1 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/23a3371c-e74e-494f-9ae9-e15c00b8185e)
