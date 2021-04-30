Anzeige
Freitag, 30.04.2021
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
Frankfurt
30.04.21
08:13 Uhr
0,310 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2021 | 16:17
Klaipedos Nafta: Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

On the 30th April 2021, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas commented Company's financial results for the three months of 2021.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/eSbzrssOa4o

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2021_Q1 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/23a3371c-e74e-494f-9ae9-e15c00b8185e)

