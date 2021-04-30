Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Final Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 2014/596/EU AS IT FORMS PART OF LAW IN THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Key Highlights

• Demonstrated that HEMO-CAR-T cells are effective against Acute Myloid Leukemia in vitro and in vivo

• Developed a novel cell-based platform technology, referred to as "CBR," for the treatment of emerging viral diseases, including COVID-19, as well as certain types of cancer

• Entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development of new treatments of autoimmume diseases

• Entered into Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to advance the Company's HEMO-CAR-T product candidate toward clinical trials

Post-Period End Highlights

• Entered into a Master Translational Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to advance the Company's HEMO-CAR-T product candidate through clinical trials

• The development phase of the Company's collaboration with a leading global pharmaceutical company for the development of its CDX antibody product candidate resulted in the selection of a clone of the antibody that is ready for investigational new drug ("IND") application-enabling studies, a significant step toward clinical trials

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO of Hemogenyx, said: "2020 was an exceptionally productive year for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, both scientifically and commercially. Not only did we achieve significant progress with our existing product candidates, we were also able to leverage our proprietary technologies and expertise to further broaden and diversify our product pipeline. We entered into a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, thereby advancing HEMO-CAR-T toward clinical trials, completed the developmental stage of our collaboration with GlobalCo by choosing a CDX antibody to be developed into clinical trials, and established a novel platform technology, CBR, for the treatment of a range of conditions including viral infections, in particular COVID-19, as well as certain types of cancer."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

