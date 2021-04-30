The municipal government of Barcelona is supporting the development of a 50-square-meter pilot project to test the feasibility of PV-paving tech.The Barcelona municipal authorities have chosen Plaça de Les Glòries Catalanes, a historical square, as the future site of a 50-square-meter demonstration project to test the feasibility of solar pavement. Spain's Sorigué and Hungary-based Plati developed the winning technology. The pilot project will be used to assess the potential of solar paving materials. The 340 mm x 340 mm x 61 mm solar panels feature electrical wiring and are covered with a highly ...

