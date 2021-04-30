BP, Iberdrola and Enagás will power a 20 MW electrolyzer with 40 MW of solar in Spain. Automotive manufacturers Hyundai, Stellantis, Toyota and BMW sent a letter to European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans asking to support the continued expansion of a 700 bar hydrogen refuelling network in Europe.British oil and gas company BP, Spanish electric utility company Iberdrola and Spanish gas provider Enagás reached an agreement for the largest green hydrogen production project in the Valencian Community, which would be developed at BP's plant in Castellón. "The purpose of this agreement ...

