SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:ALSSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible) (the "Company") which specializes in ultrasound medical imaging, informs its shareholders that the Company has decided to continue to refer to IFRS for the purposes of its financial communication for the year 2021 (contrary to what it had announced in its press release dated November 2, 2020 relating to the transfer of the listing of the Company's shares on the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility) and to delay the change to French accounting standards when publishing its half-yearly financial statements on June 30, 2022.

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFast) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFast is ShearWave elastography (SWE), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFast allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With almost 3,000 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's revenues for the 2020 financial year amounted to €19.2 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext Growth (symbol: ALSSI). For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

