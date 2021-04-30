Kitron ASA: Kitron: Attachment to previous notification of trades by primary insiders

(2021-04-30) Reference is made to the stock exchange notification made public by Kitron ASA ("Kitron") on 29 April 2021 at 15:32 (CET) regarding purchase of shares by primary insiders. Attached are the notification of the same transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.
For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
