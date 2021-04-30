Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQ37 ISIN: CA74360U1021 Ticker-Symbol: OF6B 
Stuttgart
30.04.21
16:39 Uhr
0,032 Euro
+0,008
+33,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSPERA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSPERA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.04.2021 | 20:32
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prospera Energy Inc.: Prospera Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Disclosure

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") (PEI:TSX-V; OF6A:FRA) today announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Required Filings"), will be delayed beyond the filing deadline of April 30, 2021, and as a result is in default of its obligations under Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The delay in the completion of the Required Filings is as a result of delays in the audit process related to the Corporation and its engineering service provider engaging in discussions about the contents of the Corporation's reserves report, which in turn delayed the receipt of a final reserves report until later than anticipated.

The Corporation has made an application to the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), which would restrict all trading in securities of the Corporation, whether direct or indirect, by management of the Corporation. The MCTO does not generally affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Corporation to trade their securities. There is no certainty that the MCTO will be granted.

The Corporation is working expeditiously with its auditor, MNP LLP, to complete the audit as soon as possible. Prospera plans to remedy the default and file the Required Filings as soon as it is able to do so and expects such filing to occur on or prior to May 10, 2021. The Corporation also intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternate information guidelines of Section 10 of National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders as long as it is in default of the filing requirements.

The Corporation also wishes to confirm that further to its press release dated April 19, 2021, Savi Franz has agreed to act as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation until her successor is appointed.

The Corporation confirms that there are no insolvency proceedings against it as of the date of this press release. The Corporation also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

About Prospera

Prospera is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties with operations in Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

For more information, please contact:

Samuel David

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

403-454-9010

Certain statements in this news release are "forward-looking statements", which reflect management's expectations regarding the issuance of the MCTO and timing of the filing of the Required Filings. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Prospera assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Prospera with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Prospera Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643636/Prospera-Announces-Late-Filing-of-Annual-Financial-Disclosure

PROSPERA ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.