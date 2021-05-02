Strabag: Strabag SE, the publicly listed construction group, recorded a decline in output volume in the 2020 financial year, based on the high order backlog, however, the company is cautiously optimistic about the future. At Euro 15.4 bn, the output volume was 7 % below the record level from 2019. The consolidated group revenue amounted to Euro 14.7 bn, which corresponds to a decline of 6 %. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 5 % to Euro 630.65 mn, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 4.3 % after 3.8 % in 2019. The net income after minorities for 2020 thus stood at € 395.22 million - an increase of 6 %. The company aims to pay out a dividend of Euro 1.90 a share - what would be the highest since IPO. CEO Thomas Birtel: "A definitive end ...

