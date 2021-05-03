Advanced Clinical, a global clinical research services organization, is pleased to announce that the company's global expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region continues with the opening of a new office in Singapore.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210502005013/en/

Advanced Clinical expands global presence to Singapore (Graphic: Business Wire)

Centrally located within the region, the new Singapore headquarters will function as the company's coordination center for APAC and will serve as a key locale in close proximity to prominent Key Opinion Leaders, research centers, and current and prospective biopharmaceutical clients located in the region.

Advanced Clinical will continue its Asia-Pacific expansion efforts in subsequent months with plans to add additional locations in Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, and China.

"Asia-Pacific continues to be a hotbed for innovation in the life science industry," said Ivana Waller, Managing Director Europe and Senior Vice President, Global Development and Expansion. "For these reasons, it's strategically beneficial that Advanced Clinical establish a headquarters in the heart of one of the fastest-growing regions. We are very excited to be able to provide real-time, on-the-ground resources to our established clients and growing number of prospects who are developing cutting-edge treatments and need increased efficiencies."

"By expanding throughout the APAC region, we continue to increase value to our current customers and the portfolio of global programs we have been entrusted to run," adds Julie Ross, president of Advanced Clinical. "Our investment into the region coupled with the exceptional talent that have joined our team, enhances our differentiated and mid-market focused service offerings within the clinical research industry."

In addition to Singapore, Advanced Clinical has established European operations in Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy, Romania, Poland and Ukraine. Its United States offices are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations also in Orlando, Florida and San Francisco, California.

About Advanced Clinical

Advanced Clinical is a privately-held, single owner, global clinical research services organization, providing full-service CRO, FSP and Strategic Resourcing solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical device organizations. Our company is committed to improving all lives touched by clinical research and we address the hopes of patients and healthcare professionals with industry-leading services and technology in life sciences. Visit our website to learn more about how we deliver a Better Clinical Experience:https://www.advancedclinical.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210502005013/en/

Contacts:

Stephanie Swanson

Senior Director of Marketing

P: (312) 572-6000

sswanson@advancedclinical.com