

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media reports, Dutch telecom firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) confirmed that it has rejected an unsolicited takeover offers from a private equity consortium comprising EQT and Stonepeak. The EQT/Stonepeak proposition did not include an offer price.



In addition, KPN said it recently rejected an unsolicited approach for a takeover of KPN made by KKR.



KPN concluded that both approaches fail to provide tangible and material added value over KPN's recently updated growth strategy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

