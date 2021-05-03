Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera Announces Settlement of Convertible Bond Exchange Offer on May 4, 2021



Pratteln, Switzerland, May 3, 2021 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that the Exchange Offer announced on March 25, 2021, in respect of its CHF 60 Million Convertible Bonds, will be settled on May 4, 2021.

By Notice of Repurchase Offer dated March 25, 2021 (the Notice), Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG announced an offer to exchange its outstanding CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022 (the 2017/22 Bonds) on the terms set out in the Notice (the ExchangeOffer). The Exchange Offer was accepted by bondholders with respect to 2017/22 Bonds with an aggregate principal amount of CHF 44,845,000, corresponding to 74.7% of all 2017/22 Bonds in circulation.

Settlement

Santhera has decided to settle the Exchange Offer on May 4, 2021. The Exchange Offer will be settled via the banking system. Upon settlement, all offer conditions (b), (c), (d) and (e), as set out in the Notice, which have not been satisfied until that date will be waived.

Holders of 2017/22 Bonds which have not accepted the Exchange Offer will remain bondholders under the terms of the 2017/22 Bonds.

The Company will announce the conversion price on May 4, 2021. Voting by bondholders on the restructuring of the 2017/22 Bonds that had been proposed to the bondholders' meeting of March 8, 2021, is now closed and did not reach a two thirds majority.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited is serving as sole financial advisor to the Company.

Forward-looking Statements

This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

