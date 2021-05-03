Margo Cook and Marcus Wallenberg proposed as new board members of EQT AB

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB (publ) today announced that the nomination committee proposes two new members to the board of directors of EQT AB, adding vast expertise from the global capital markets and international business environment. The nomination committee proposes the following two new board members:

Margo Cook, former President of US based Nuveen Advisory Services, one of the world's largest asset managers with USD 1 trillion in assets under management. Margo played a pivotal role in the merger of Nuveen and TIAA, creating the asset management arm of TIAA. Since joining Nuveen in 2008, she led the global client organization, overseeing product, marketing, distribution and multi-asset solutions. Prior to Nuveen, she held a variety of senior leadership roles throughout her career at BNY Mellon and Bear Stearns Asset Management. Margo will add deep understanding of the global financial markets as well as expertise within client relations and capital raising. She is an American citizen and graduated with an Executive MBA from Columbia University.

Marcus Wallenberg is Chairperson of SEB, Saab, FAM AB and Vice Chairperson of Investor AB and the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation. He is involved in a number of industries, with focus on the defense sector as well as the pharmaceutical industry as a member of the board of AstraZeneca. Marcus will bring long-term responsible ownership experience and as well as genuine insights into the international business environment. He is a Swedish citizen and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University.

Magnus Billing, representing Alecta in the nomination committee, comments, "Margo Cook and Marcus Wallenberg will bring additional perspectives and expertise from the global financial markets and international business arena, both vital for EQT's future growth strategy. Assuming approval by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 2 June, EQT AB will have gender balance on the board of directors, which is an important milestone for EQT."

Finn Rausing has declined re-election after serving on the board for eight years. Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the EQT AB board, comments, "I'm very grateful for Finn's contributions. His vast experience has been invaluable for EQT during a critical period of development. Finn's support throughout the IPO process meant a lot both to me as Chairperson and to the entire board."

Peter Wallenberg Jr has also declined re-election after serving on the board for six years. Conni Jonsson said, "It has been an honour and pleasure working together with Peter on the board. EQT has been through an expansive phase and his contributions, as a true entrepreneur and bearer of the long-term Wallenberg industrial heritage, have added a lot of value to EQT and to our board."

Both Margo Cook and Marcus Wallenberg are willing to accept the positions as new board members. The nomination committee's full proposal to EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on 2 June 2021, is included in the notice and the nomination committee's motivated opinion, published on EQT's website.

The nomination committee comprises of the Chairperson of the board and members appointed by the four largest Shareholders in EQT AB: Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson of NomCo), appointed by Investor AB, Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Bark Partners AB, Kine Burøy-Olsen, appointed by Lennart Blecher, Magnus Billing, appointed by Alecta, and Conni Jonsson (Chairperson of the board).

