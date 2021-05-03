Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
Löst TAAT Global News heute einen Kaufrausch an der Börse aus?
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 18/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-05-03 08:00 CEST --


PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.04.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   30.06.2021                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 13.04.2021 - Tallinna Vesi TVEAT         Takeover offer   TLN  
   17.05.2021                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 17.04.2021 - Valmieras stikla škiedra VSS1R    Takeover offer   RIG  
   17.05.2021                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 27.04.2021 - Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R   Audited annual   RIG  
   05.05.2021                    report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.04.2021 - East West Agro EWA1LOS5       Buyback       VLN  
   07.05.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.04.2021 - DelfinGroup EXPC           Interim report, 3  RIG  
   05.05.2021                    months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 29.04.2021 - Merko Ehitus MRK1T          Annual General   TLN  
   05.05.2021                    Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment   VLN  
         LTGGB012028A             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A       securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2021 LITGRID LGD1L            Dividend ex-date  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 03.05.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L        Sales figures    VLN  
   07.05.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2021 Apranga APG1L            Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2021                    Trading holiday   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 03.05.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Sales figures    TLN  
   07.05.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2021 Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB       Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Maturity date    VLN  
         LTGB003021B                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2021 East West Agro EWA1L         Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2021 LITGRID LGD1L            Dividend record   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2021 Linda Nektar LINDA          Dividend payment  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment   VLN  
         LTGB003021B             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2021                    Trading holiday   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L           Interim report, 3  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L         Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2021 LITGRID LGD1L            Interim report, 3  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.05.2021 Merko Ehitus MRK1T          Interim report, 3  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.05.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Interim report, 3  TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHC         months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.05.2021 Nordecon NCN1T            Interim report, 3  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.05.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Coupon payment   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCB042523A     date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
