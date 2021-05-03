Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 18/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-05-03 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.04.2021 - Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Takeover offer TLN 17.05.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2021 - Valmieras stikla škiedra VSS1R Takeover offer RIG 17.05.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2021 - Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Audited annual RIG 05.05.2021 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2021 - East West Agro EWA1LOS5 Buyback VLN 07.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2021 - DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 3 RIG 05.05.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 - Merko Ehitus MRK1T Annual General TLN 05.05.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGGB012028A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2021 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2021 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 07.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2021 Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Maturity date VLN LTGB003021B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2021 East West Agro EWA1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2021 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGB003021B date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2021 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2021 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 3 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2021 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.