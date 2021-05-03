NeutriSci International Inc: Neutrisci Receives Additional Order for Japanese Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FSE:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that Tabletz LLC. has placed an additional order for the TABLETZ product that will be delivered to a specific retailer in Japan.

This small order is in addition to the multi-million dollar order that NeutriSci is in the process of fulfilling for Tabletz's country wide product launch, and consists of several thousand 3-tab sticks, including all 3 flavors - Mint, Lemon, and Berry. NeutriSci plans to ship this order around the end May or beginning of June 2021. While the plan is for TABLETZ to be launched in up to 46,000 locations in Japan, this production request is being provided on a 'rush' basis for one of the Tabletz LLC's retail partners in order to facilitate a 'first-to-market' strategy for this retailer.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, commented, "Tabletz has requested that we produce an additional order for one of its retail partners so they can have the product on their store shelves during the first half of June. We are pleased to work with Tabletz LLC, helping them facilitate this request helps to further strengthen our long-term partnership. Once this order has been completed, we will continue to produce the remainder of Tabletz's larger order."

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

