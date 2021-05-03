DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 143.1352 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8133584 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 102468 EQS News ID: 1191503 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191503&application_name=news

