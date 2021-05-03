DJ Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.8789 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1172900 CODE: XCO2 LN ISIN: LU1981859819 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN Sequence No.: 102584 EQS News ID: 1191619 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191619&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)