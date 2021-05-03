Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
WKN: A0ETVA ISIN: CA3499151080 Ticker-Symbol: F4S 
Tradegate
03.05.21
12:33 Uhr
5,066 Euro
+0,054
+1,08 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.05.2021 | 11:05
151 Leser
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna to release first quarter 2021 financial results on May 10, 2021; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on May 11, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, May 10, 2021 after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, and Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/41226 (https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/41226) or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1. 888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Entry code: 336255

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay Passcode: 41226

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Playback of the webcast will be available until Wednesday, May 11, 2022. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website at https://www.fortunasilver.com/investors/financials/2021/ (https://www.fortunasilver.com/investors/financials/2021/)

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with operations in Peru, Mexico, and Argentina. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce silver and gold and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (https://fortunasilver.com/).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com (mailto:info@fortunasilver.com)


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
