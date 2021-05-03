Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc. Announces Launch of Riverwood Claims Management, Inc. for US and London Markets

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc. announced today the launch of their new TPA company, Riverwood Claims Management, Inc.

Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Riverwood Claims Management, Inc. will specialize in a full range of TPA claims solutions servicing both the United States and the London markets.

By uncoupling their highly successful TPA operations from their field adjusting and desk claims solutions, Riverwood will provide an enhanced focus on supplying customers with Best-In-Class service. As in the past under Custard's umbrella, Riverwood will continue to offer quality services in the areas of claims management, auditing, boutique program management and field loss investigation.

"It is an exciting time for us as we continue to grow our company with the creation of a newly independent company to provide global services in the TPA arena," states Custard's CEO and President, Charlie Peek. He continued, "I am confident that the resources we have used in the past to provide highly specialized TPA services will afford a successful future for Riverwood."

Riverwood Claims Management, Inc. will remain affiliated with Custard Insurance Adjusters through common private ownership and will continue to rely on Custard's high-level field claims solutions, which they have provided since establishment in 1962.

Chairman of the Board, Rick Linville, commented, "We are proud to offer our many existing and future client partners a full-service quality TPA product offering. We look forward to expanding our domestic and international TPA business through the launch of this new Custard company."

Riverwood Contact Info:

info@riverwoodTPA.com

Tel: 833.704.6283

www.riverwoodTPA.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499512/Riverwood_Claims_Management.jpg