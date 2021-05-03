AppViewX Expands Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran CISO Tammy Moskites

- Tammy brings deep Cybersecurity and Machine Identity expertise to guide AppViewX customers and security leaders

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppViewX, the leader in next-gen machine identity management via automation and application delivery automation, today announced the appointment of Tammy Moskites, CEO and Founder of CyAlliance, as Executive Board Advisor. Tammy joins the AppViewX Advisory Board to provide strategic cybersecurity guidance to customers and across go-to-market channels to drive awareness, growth and customer success.

With over 30 years of technology experience, security acumen and leadership Tammy is a result-driven and passionate executive who helped create the Machine Identity Management market category and enterprise requirements to better govern keys and certificates. As a distinguished career CISO, Tammy actively guides peer CISOs and security architects worldwide to help defend their organizations from cyber attacks, unplanned outages and failed audits. Tammy has previously held executive security and technology leadership roles at Accenture, Venafi, Time Warner Cable and Home Depot.

"We're delighted to have Tammy Moskites join AppViewX as an Executive Board Advisor," said Gregory Webb, AppViewX CEO. As cryptographic keys and certificates have become critical infrastructure for DevOps, SecOps and NetOps, the importance of Machine Identity Management to an organization's overall security posture and digital transformation has become a top priority. As a highly experienced and influential executive, Tammy will add significant value to our team. Her experience as a successful career CISO is invaluable to us as we continue to accelerate growth and provide the most comprehensive, next-gen machine identity management solution for global enterprises."

Tammy is a highly recognized cyber and women in technology social influencer. Amongst the many things she is involved in, she is a Ventture Advisor to YL Ventures, a Distinguished Fellow with the Ponemon Institute and volunteers her time with many technology organizations. She is an internationally recognized keynote/speaker, not only on security and governance, but also on career building, women in technology and leadership mentoring. She is currently an executive company board advisor to Blue Lava, Raxis, RiskIQ, and SecureAuth and a seed investor at Grip Security.

"I was a very early voice, champion and adopter of what is now, Machine Identity Management, which dates back nearly 10 years," said Tammy Moskites, Executive Board Advisor at AppViewX. "As a career CISO, I have always had a passion and expressed the necessity to manage your keys and certificates and shared that passion worldwide. I have certainly been excited to watch the growth and maturity in this cyber security space as a whole. I feel that AppViewX is maturing Machine Identity Management and also in the areas of IoT Key/Certificate Lifecycle Automation, PKI Management/PKIaaS and Application Delivery Automation. I am truly impressed by their dedication, focus and most importantly, their passion of 'doing the right things right' - which has allowed them to take Machine Identity and Automation to the next level! I am super excited to be an Executive Board Advisor at AppViewX and look forward to their partnership with CyAlliance and welcome them to our Cy'Alliance' portfolio of partners!"

According to Gartner's Top Security and Risk Management Trends for 2021, Machine identity Management is a top trend for 2021. "Machine identity management aims to establish and manage trust in the identity of a machine interacting with other entities, such as devices, applications, cloud services or gateways. Increased numbers of nonhuman entities are now present in organizations, which means managing machine identities has become a vital part of the security strategy."

About AppViewX:

AppViewX is revolutionizing the way NetOps and DevSecOps teams deliver Machine Identity Management and Application Delivery Automation solutions services to Enterprise IT. The AppViewX Platform is a modular software application that enables the automation and orchestration of network infrastructure using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow. It quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost. AppViewX customers are among the world's most demanding Fortune 1000 organizations in financial services and banking, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, and high tech.

Today, with Gartner Peer Insights rating of 4.9 out of 5, AppViewX automates NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps for six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers. AppViewX is headquartered in New York, U.S. with additional offices in U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com .

