Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Launches Energy Efficiency Services Across North America

Spark Power has launched energy efficiency services to help commercial and industrial facilities shrink their carbon footprint and save money.

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. ("Spark Power" or the "Company") (TSX:SPG) has launched energy efficiency services for small to medium sized manufacturers in the commercial and industrial space. This service offering will help customers save time and money by identifying optimizations and simple upgrades with short payback periods and tangible environmental benefits.

Spark Power's energy efficiency services will lower customers' electricity costs, shrink their carbon footprint, and provide a convenient, end-to-end experience from assessment to implementation. Energy efficiency projects in the commercial and industrial space have the potential to reduce customers' energy usage by 4-17% compared to their existing equipment.1

The services also include incentive application support to inform customers of potential savings and apply for incentives on their behalf. With local branches across North America, Spark Power can provide region-specific services that are tailored to each customer's needs and local incentive options.

Energy efficiency represents an exciting opportunity for the Company, with energy efficiency-related spending in North America expected to exceed US$8B in 2021 and forecasted to reach US$11.3B by 2028.2

"Our sustainability offerings continue to grow across North America, and we're proud to support our customers' evolving needs," said Sean Drygas, Vice President, Sales, Marketing, Strategy & Sustainability, Spark Power. "Spark's energy efficiency services will identify our customers' most pressing efficiency opportunities and provide a streamlined implementation path, furthering our commitment as our customers' Trusted Partner in Power."

Spark Power has over 50 years of experience providing low voltage electrical contracting. The Company has operations across North America and provides end-to-end support to over 5,500 customers, from assessments, surveys, and finding the right solution for their needs, through to implementation, testing, and commissioning.

"We are pleased to offer our customers a new way to shrink their carbon footprint while cutting their energy costs," said Cody Zaitsoff, Executive Vice President, U.S. & Western Canada, Spark Power. "Through expert analysis and end-to-end service, our energy efficiency services will help customers meet their energy goals."

Bullfrog Power, Spark Power's sustainability division, will support the Company's new energy efficiency services by analyzing customers' energy consumption and costs, and securing all incentives on their behalf. For over 15 years, Bullfrog Power has offered high-quality, high-impact sustainability solutions to power the future of your business. Bullfrog Power brings a decade of experience working in energy efficiency and conservation programs to this new product offering.