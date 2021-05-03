Frozen Bakery Products Market worth $29.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Frozen Bakery Products Market by Type (Bread, Pizza Crusts, Cakes & Pastries), Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores), and Form of Consumption (Ready-to-Proof, Ready-to-Bake, Ready-to-Eat) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Frozen Bakery Products Market is projected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2026, from USD 22.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The busy lifestyle of consumers has contributed to the growth of the bread manufacturing industry to produce new products that could cater to the rise in demand from consumers. The increase in consumption of frozen bakery products in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America has also led to a rise in the sales of frozen bakery products. The demand for frozen bakery products in developing regions is driven by the increase in disposable income.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=789

Cakes & pastries are the major by type segment having the highest CAGR of the frozen bakery products market during the forecast period.

A pastry differs from bread in terms of fat content, contributing to the flaky texture. Pastry dishes include pies, tarts, sponge cakes, croissants, and muffins. The frozen cake is a form of sweet-baked dessert consisting of flavored ingredients, such as fruit extracts. Specialty cakes are gaining popularity, with a high starch-gluten ratio and low-protein wheat. They are further segmented into sponge cakes, muffins, and cookies. Currently, the frozen bakery product market players utilize new technologies to achieve the required/recommended levels of freezing for cakes. In countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico, frozen cakes have been at the forefront among other frozen bakery products.

By distribution channel, the conventional stores dominated the frozen bakery products market in 2020.

Conventional stores have the potential to be a prominent distributional channel for frozen bakery products. Niche retailers among these stores have also realized the opportunity to establish an effective retail chain. Earlier, these companies marketed their line of products only through exclusive stores situated in prime locations. However, these companies now understand the dynamic changes in consumer preferences for healthier food products. Hence, a majority of the companies are marketing their products across regions through all possible channels to ensure sustainability in the global market. Thus, distribution channels play a vital role in bridging the gap between key players of frozen bakery products and the end consumers in the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Frozen Bakery Products Market"

190 - Tables

57 - Figures

232 - Pages

Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth in the frozen bakery products market by 2026.

The Asia Pacific region is among the fastest-growing regions for frozen bakery products. The food & beverage industry has contributed significantly to the market growth in this region. Due to the growing population, rising incomes, and increasing urbanization the market growth is significant. These factors are projected to support the growth of niche markets, such as frozen bakery products. The market is driven by the increase in demand for convenience food products in developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and Australia. In the Asia Pacific region, China accounted for the largest share in the frozen bakery products market in 2020.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=789

Key players:

The key players in this market include Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), General Mills Inc. (US), Aryzta Ag (Switzerland), Europastry, S.A. (Spain), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Associated British Foods Plc (UK), Kellogg Company (US), Lantmannen Unibake International (Denmark), Vandemoortele Nv (Belgium), Premier Foods Group Ltd. (UK), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Flowers Foods (GA), Bridgford Foods Corporation (US), Coles Quality Foods Inc. (MI), and Dawn Food Products Inc (MI).

Related Reports:

Frozen Food Market by Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, Meat & Seafood), Type (Raw Material, Half Cooked), Consumption, Distribution Channel, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and MEA) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/global-frozen-and-convenience-food-market-advanced-technologies-and-global-market-130.html

Gluten-free Products Market by Type (Bakery products, Snacks & RTE products, Condiments & dressings, Pizzas & pastas), Distribution channel (Conventional stores, Specialty stores and Drugstores & Pharmacies), Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gluten-free-products-market-738.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/frozen-bakery-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/frozen-bakery.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg