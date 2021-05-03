SilverSun Technologies, Inc.: SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2021 Edition

Sixth-Annual List Reveals Leading MSPs In Healthcare, Legal, Government, Financial Services & More

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc. , has been named to After Nines Inc.'s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research (http://www.channelE2E.com/top100) for 2021.

The annual list and research (hashtag: MSP100) identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E's Q4 2020 and January 2021 readership survey, and ChannelE2E's vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.

This year's research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:

Honorees generated a combined $1.40 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2020, up from $1.12 billion million in 2019. The surge involved organic growth combined with continued merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 3.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2020, up from 2.8 million in 2019.

MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (58%), Dell Technologies (19%), Cisco Systems (17%), ConnectWise (16%) and Amazon Web Services (14%). Datto, Fortinet, Ingram Micro and Pax8 also earned strong MSP response.

SWK Technologies was ranked number 45 out of 100 on the total list, and among the top 5 vertical market MSPs in the manufacturing vertical.

"We're proud to be named to the ChannelE2E Top 100," said Mark Meller, CEO of both SilverSun and SWK. "Our team has done a remarkable job during the Covid-19 pandemic. As the "work-from-home" paradigm has become part of every company's reality over this past year, our MSP has ensured that our customers can effectively work and collaborate remotely while simultaneously maintaining the health and safety of their employees. Whether in Infrastructure-as-a-Service, cybersecurity, application hosting, business continuity, disaster recovery or helpdesk, the SWK team enables the success of our customers by helping them realize value for their IT investments each and every day."

"After Nines Inc. congratulates SWK Technologies on this honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Businesses worldwide depend on the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for cybersecurity, automation and revenue-generating technology services - especially amid the coronavirus pandemic."

Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.channelE2E.com/top100

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing software and IT solutions to meet our clients' information, technology and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the "cloud". As a value-added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems ("WMS"), Customer Relationship Management ("CRM"), Business Intelligence ("BI") and other business applications. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated network managed services practice that provides cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud and other services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Southern California, North Carolina, Washington and Oregon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey - from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz, Amy@AfterNines.com

For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, Joe@AfterNines.com

