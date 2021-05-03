

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) said the company is focused on returning to long-term organic growth and profitability, and expects to be profitable by fourth quarter of 2021. Beginning the current quarter, Myriad Genetics began to implement the second phase of its transformation plan.



Paul Diaz, CEO of Myriad Genetics, said: 'We are now implementing enterprise capabilities including a new commercial model designed to improve the end-to-end customer experience together with focused research and technology initiatives, enhanced reimbursement, and revenue cycle management. This will provide a foundation for consistent, long-term growth and profitability.'



