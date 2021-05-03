ADGS Advisory, Inc.: Quality Online Education Group Doubles Office Space in Tianjin, China to Support Continued Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC PINK:ADGS), (the "Company"), a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, today announced that it has expanded its presence in Tianjin, China for its main subsidiary, Quality Online Education Group.

The new facility is located in Class A office space in the Central Business District of Tianjin and is approximately double the size of its previous office, which was first established in late 2019. The new offices will provide QOEG staff with much-needed space to accommodate its rapid growth including smart infrastructure, a beautiful environment, and a broad range of business amenities.

"We are excited to relocate to our new, larger offices," said Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of ADGS Advisory. "This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing service center. The new office space better accommodates our growing team and enables us to hire additional talent to continue to provide high quality education service to our students. The facility features technology-enabled conference rooms and stations where teams can collaborate with colleagues and tutors around world."

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

ADGS Advisory, Inc. is the parent company of Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), which is based in Canada and is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and will be expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: qualityonline.education

