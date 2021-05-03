Reilly will lead the development and execution of Capitolis' technology-driven, structured financing solutions

Capitolisthe leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets, today announced the appointment of James Reilly as its Head of Equity and Total Return Swaps (TRS) Funding Solutions.

In this role, Reilly will lead the development and execution of a suite of equity financing products that will enable financial institutions to finance and structure new portfolios of positions with a unique technology platform. These products will allow financial institutions, which are facing capital management challenges, to address their balance sheet needs and risk exposures.

Reilly will leverage the product, technology, operations, and sales teams at Capitolis to bring these technology-driven structured financing solutions to the marketplace.

Prior to joining Capitolis, Reilly a 20-year industry veteran with deep expertise in capital markets and financial technology was a Senior Managing Director of State Street Global Markets and the CEO of Currenex, a market-leading provider of FX technology owned by State Street. At Currenex, Reilly led the firm's strategic direction, new product launches, core acquisitions, and margin expansion. Prior to those roles, Reilly was Global Head of Macro Sales and Trading at Cantor Fitzgerald and Head of FX and Derivatives Prime Brokerage at Morgan Stanley.

"Jimmy's expertise within the capital markets and FinTech landscapes is exceptional. He has been a transformational and innovative leader in the industry for the last two decades, and we are thrilled to have him join our team," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO and founder of Capitolis. "He will be instrumental in helping us industrialize our offering and reach more financial institutions with our structured financing technology solutions, in our mission to create a fairer, safer, and healthier marketplace for all participants."

"I'm excited for the opportunity to lead a business within Capitolis that will transform how market participants manage their balance sheet and risk exposures and, more broadly, create a new market structure within the capital markets ecosystem," said Reilly. "I look forward to joining this talented team to expand the reach of technology that is truly driving the future of capital markets."

Reilly's hire follows Capitolis' recent completion of a $90 million Series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, along with a number of key executive appointments, including Jen Vanderwall as Chief People and Culture Officer, Callie Reynolds as Chief Customer Officer, and Hen Lotan and Lindsey Baptiste as Chief of Staff and SVP, Global Head of Finance, respectively. The firm plans to grow its team from 90 employees to more than 150 by year's end, utilizing the funds from its latest investment.

For more information about Capitolis, please visit www.capitolis.com.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

Capitolis is the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets. Founded in 2017, our network software enables financial institutions to optimize their balance sheets, which creates a fairer, safer, and healthier marketplace. More than 75 financial institutions, including banks, hedge funds, and asset managers, leverage Capitolis technology to bring the best services to market and achieve high levels of return, while using the most appropriate amounts of their financial resources.

Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Citi, J.P. Morgan, and State Street. Our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services and is growing rapidly in our offices in New York, London, and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005100/en/

Contacts:

Brett Philbin, Natalie Strom, Erin McMahon (Global)

Edelman

+1 312 826 7161

CapitolisNY@edelman.com



Yehuda Swizer (Israel)

Item Media

+972 52 3702844

Yehuda@item-media.co.il



Jessica Zall

Global Head of Marketing Communications, Capitolis

+1 212 388 5012

jessicaz@capitolis.com