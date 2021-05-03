Iota Communications Inc.: IotaComm Announces Progress on its SEC Filings, Management Team Additions, and Strategy and Branding Initiatives

Positioning Reflects New Company Vision and Purpose for High-Value Customer Solutions

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a wireless communications and data analytics company that provides Internet of Things solutions that enable health, safety, and sustainability initiatives for commercial, municipal, and industrial customers, is pleased to provide an update on its SEC filing status, new management appointments, and strategy and branding initiatives.

SEC Filings

The Company today announced that on Friday, April 30, 2021, it filed its Form 10-Q quarterly report for the fiscal quarter ended February 29, 2020. IotaComm continues to work diligently to prepare and file the remaining past due SEC filings, including the annual report for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020 and subsequent filings, as soon as possible, with targeted return to current filer status within the next six months.

Management Appointments

The Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Marc Sanchez to Vice President, Product Management.

In addition, we are excited to announce the following new additions to our Management Team:

Kim Velez, Vice President, Head of Marketing, joins IotaComm with 15 years of experience partnering with major regional and multinational corporations bridging sales and marketing solutions. Formerly, she led prominent advertising initiatives for two of NBC Universal's cable properties earning her distinguished recognition for her achievements. More recently, Kim led the development of the Lehigh Valley's first and only Children's Hospital's marketing and public relations strategy along with aligning new value-based initiatives related to healthcare and technology. Kim holds a BA in Broadcast Journalism from Hofstra University.

Jessica Grega, Vice President, Corporate Controller, joins IotaComm with 13 years of accounting and finance experience in both public accounting and private industry. Prior to joining IotaComm, Jessica served as Assistant Controller for MISTRAS Group, Inc., a leader in providing technology-enabled asset protection services and solutions worldwide. Previously, she was an Audit Manager with EisnerAmper, LLP, providing audit and assurance services to both publicly traded and private companies operating across several industries. Jessica is an actively licensed Certified Public Accountant (NJ) and holds an MBA and BS in Accounting from Rowan University.

Corporate Branding/Logo

IotaComm is releasing an updated visual brand identity, which includes a new logo, colors, and fonts. The new look will be evident on all branded items and platforms including advertising, communications, and customer products. The new visual brand better aligns IotaComm with its strategic objectives and its sense of purpose.

CEO Outlook Commentary

"The past year presented significant challenges to IotaComm as it dealt with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restatement of previously issued financial statements and subsequent SEC filings, and the adjustment of strategy to better align with a changing commercial and industrial market," stated Terrence DeFranco, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that today marks a milestone in our journey that puts many hurdles in the past and allows us to look to the future with great optimism. Our crown jewel spectrum portfolio provides us with unique capabilities for a significant market opportunity for the next generation of wireless connectivity and data analytics. We expect commercialization of the network in the coming months, and continue to see growing demand for our data analytics solutions in the meantime. The addition of Kim and Jessica to the Team and the promotion of Marc are all part of a shift in our business to support commercialization of our technology solutions, new product and service offerings, and growth and expansion of our business operations. I am excited for the future of our business and believe we will be delivering extraordinary value to our customers and the communities we serve, and this is all beneficial to our shareholders."

About Iota Communications, Inc .

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: IOTC) is a wireless communications and data analytics company that provides Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions that enable health, safety, and sustainability initiatives. IotaComm provides gateways and sensors to gather data related to indoor air quality, resource consumption, water quality, asset monitoring, and other critical data across multiple verticals, including commercial real estate, municipal, education, health care, and manufacturing. The data analytics services are used to provide insights that enable a safe and healthy environment, higher productivity and efficiency, and cost-savings. IotaComm also offers related services which facilitate the adoption of its subscription-based services, such as customization and advanced data analytics.

For more information about Iota Communications, Inc., please visit: https://www.iotacommunications.com

