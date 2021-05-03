VirExit Technologies, Inc (OTC PINK: VXIT): VirExit Technologies, Inc. Adds Randy Brown As A Strategic Advisor

Randy Brown Will Join VirExit Technologies as an Advisory Board Member.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has added Randy Brown as an Advisory Board Member. Mr. Brown is an accomplished entrepreneur and experiential educator with three decades of business experience. Mr. Brown completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Florida and has an MBA from Israel's Bar-Ilan University. He serves the United States by working at Walter Reed, Arlington National Cemetery, and the National Medical Center & Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. He has served as a consultant for multinational corporations in Education and Hospitality as well.

"My decades of business experience and relationships have enabled me to assist businesses accelerate their revenue growth, while bringing multiple products to market," said Randy Brown. "I am excited to share my experience and my relationships with the VirExit team. My focus as an adviser will be in the education and government spaces."

As a diversified company that is launching their Safer Place Marketplace soon for both business and consumer safety and hygiene products, VirExit Technologies will be offering health, hygiene, safety, and sanitization products. VirExit's products will help mitigate the spread of germs wherever they are used.

"Safety and hygiene are critical at all times, but most especially now," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, VirExit Technologies, Inc. "Our team understands the real impact of harmful toxins and viruses when they are not removed from our environments. Whether it is during a pandemic or simply preventing the spread of colds and the flu, it is essential that we consistently protect ourselves, our surfaces, and our environments."

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company with ownership of Sun Ovens, Inc., a company that decades ago, pioneered solar oven technology and produces, markets, and sells solar ovens and accessories. The VirExit brand pioneers innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the antiviral space. Also, during 2020, PVDG purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.

