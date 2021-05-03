Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals"), the Strategic Mineral Resources Company for the Green Energy Revolution, is pleased to announce that last week its geological team identified a new wide area of spodumene and lepidolite, two lithium-bearing minerals, in its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project in Minas Gerais.

Areli Nogueira, VP of Mineral Exploration at the Company, commented, "The news announced today is a highly important milestone as this target proved very fruitful. We are excited to work towards determining the size of this deposit."

Brazil Minerals owns two hard-rock lithium projects, one in Minas Gerais with over 57,800 acres in size, and another in the Northeast part of Brazil with over 23,000 acres. The Company has recently identified multiple pegmatites with twelve potential targets within a particularly prolific subarea encompassing 5,900 acres in its large Minas Gerais project. Brazil Mineral's geological team based at this location includes three geologists as well as support personnel. Photos of the find described in this release are attached.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6706/82638_ac00f1849470c8cc_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6706/82638_ac00f1849470c8cc_003full.jpg

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) is a lithium company with two 100%-owned hard-rock lithium projects in Brazil totaling over 80,000 acres. The Company also has full ownership of projects in other strategic minerals such rare earths, titanium, nickel and cobalt. Additionally, Brazil Minerals owns a majority-stake in Apollo Resources Corp., a private company developing its first iron mine, and a minority-stake in Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF), which is developing two large gold projects and a quartzite mine. Brazil Minerals is well positioned in the growing ESG space. Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that Brazil Minerals' (and its subsidiaries') properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

