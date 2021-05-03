ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream's HeyPal App Continues to Exceed Expectations by Reaching Over 700,000 Messages, 160,000 translations, 31,000 likes, 14,000 Unique Users and 5,000 Posts in Less than 3 Months of Beta Launch in Initial 20 Countries

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal app received a total of over 700,000 messages, over 160,000 translations, over 5,000 posts and over 31,000 likes between over 14,000 unique users since the app was beta-launched on Monday, February 8th in a select group of countries as part of the beta soft launch program. HeyPal is currently live in 20 countries, including: Australia, Taiwan, Spain, Ireland, Switzerland, Morocco, Ukraine, Turkey, Colombia, Israel, United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, Japan, France and Egypt.

Isaac Nakash, CMO of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp. stated, "We are seeing an incredible amount of interaction among users in several countries and it's exciting to see the interest grow." He added, "We are confident people will continue to interact and grow HeyPal into one of the most popular ways to meet others who speak another language and to learn it yourself."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik and HeyPal respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/ .

WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://Nifter.io and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

