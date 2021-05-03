United States Antimony Corp.: US Antimony Corporation Signs Collaboration Agreement with Perpetua Resources

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Thompson Falls, MT (NYSE American:UAMY) US Antimony and Perpetua Resources (formerly Midas Gold) have signed a Collaboration Agreement to study the feasibility of processing Perpetua Resources antimony concentrates at facilities owned by US Antimony. Perpetua Resources is in the process of permitting a major antimony and gold resource in the state of Idaho at their Stibnite Gold project. This potential partnership would represent the only domestically mined and refined antimony products. The mine's proximity to US Antimony's processing facilities represents an advantage to both companies. US Antimony will be evaluating samples provided by Perpetua Resources to design processing techniques whereby the precious metals and common minerals will be separated from the antimony, providing US Antimony with a significant additional source of antimony, gold, and silver. Assuming that no unforeseen geochemical issues are present, US Antimony is confident that a processing technique can be developed quickly because of US Antimony's experience with similar antimony ores.

Russell Lawrence and John Gustavsen

