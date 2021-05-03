The new Minter browser allows users to exchange their earned cryptocurrency for fractional NFTs or carbon offsets.

A first in the crypto-browser world.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - BlockMint Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BKMT) ("BlockMint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has released a new, upgraded version of its Minter Crypto Browser. The new release incorporates a feature that allows users of its distributed crypto-miner browser "Minter" to exchange their earned cryptocurrency for a fractional ownership in a non-fungible token (NFT) from BlockMint's NFT portfolio. The new browser also retains the previously released feature allowing users to exchange their earned cryptocurrency for carbon credits to offset their carbon footprint. This new version of Minter is available to download at getminter.com.

BlockMint's CEO, Nelson Ijih commented: "This is our most important and innovative Minter version release to date and another first for BlockMint. The new Minter browser allows users to exchange their earned crypto for either fractional NFT interests or carbon offset credits. BlockMint continues to lead the industry in crypto browser innovation and product firsts. We expect to continue the trend with additional product features in the coming months."

A NFT is a unit of data on a blockchain where each NFT can represent a unique digital item and thus they are not interchangeable. NFTs can represent digital files such as art, audio, video and other forms of creative work. While the digital files themselves are infinitely reproducible, the NFTs representing them are tracked on their underlying blockchains and provide buyers with proof of ownership. BlockMint has created and acquired a number of NFTs for its portolfio.

The Minter browser allows users to use their spare computing power to mine cryptocurrencies to earn either: (i) carbon credits to help offset their carbon footprint; or (ii) fractional ownership in a NFT. The current version of Minter is for use on desktops and laptops with a Windows operating system.

In connection with the new NFT feature of Minter, the Company is also pleased to announce that it has a new website at blockmint.ai.

