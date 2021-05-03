Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - China Education Resources, Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTCQB: CHNUF) ("CER") is an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents. It provides online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals. CER today announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. All figures are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, CER reported aggregate sales revenue of $7,425,335 as compared to $9,390,402 for the same period in 2019. The Company recognized a net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $243,234 attributable to the shareholders as compared to a net loss of $474,058 attributable to the shareholders for the same period in 2019.

The 2020 financial highlights are summarized as follows:

2020 2019 Percentage (USD) (USD) change Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the year ended December 31, 2020: Book sales and distribution services 4,943,624 6,255,626 -20.97% Online products 2,481,711 3,134,776 -20.83% Total revenue 7,425,335 9,390,402 -20.93% Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company 243,234 (474,058) 151.31%

The decrease in revenue in 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 was mainly due to the slowdown of economic activities in China, particularly the country's lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase in net income for 2020 compared to 2019 was mainly due to the decrease in general and administrative expense and selling expense.

COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global economy and slowed down most businesses around the world. However, it has also provided and continues to provide new opportunities to certain businesses, especially online business. During the span of the COVID-19 pandemic, CER created and launched additional online training programs in direct response to market demand, which have received positive responses from the attendees.

The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated changes in people's lifestyles and habits, resulting in much higher demand in online services in different areas, including education services.

"Our business is perfectly positioned to address the COVID-induced increase in demand for online education services," said Chengfeng Zhou, CEO, China Education Resources. "Due to our large and ever-growing volume in online education programs and contents, CER has been receiving positive responses from the government, private sector, and general public. As a result, CER is perfectly poised to cater towards the intensified e-learning market demands which have arisen as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe it will provide CER with great long-term revenue potential."

In collaboration with China's education administrators and experts, China Education Resources has been helping to transform the curriculum of the world's largest educational system. Recognizing the need to address education reform changes, China Education Resources has created educational tools and curriculum for China's entire kindergarten through twelfth grade system. The Company is playing an integral part in transforming China's educational system through helping to convert the existing educational system from a memory-based learning system to a creative thinking and interactive approach. Presently, China Education Resources has 2 million kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers registered through its Web portal.

