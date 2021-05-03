The Chinese poly maker expects to sign off a debt reorganization plan in Bermuda next month and has announced its latest $102 million solar project sell-off.Cross-defaulting Chinese polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly hopes a court process in Bermuda will rubber-stamp a proposed swap of senior notes, to reorganize the company's debts, next month. GCL has been in cross default since $500 million of three-year senior notes failed to be settled upon maturity at the end of January. The company stated, in early February, the holders of almost 92% of the debt had signaled their intent to agree to swap ...

