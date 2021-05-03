Complete Dedication to the Job - Recognizing the Efforts and Sacrifices During National Correctional Officers and Employees Week

GTL shows its appreciation for those who continued to serve during an unprecedented time

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced its continued support of correctional officers, employees, and other essential workers at facilities as part of National Correctional Officers and Employees Week (NCOEW).

Proclaimed as a national week of recognition in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, NCOEW recognizes the men and women across the country working in essential positions in jails, prisons, and community corrections.

"Day after day, correctional officers and employees are the ones safeguarding our communities, overseeing the logistics of incarceration, and helping individuals work toward better tomorrows," said Deb Alderson, GTL President & CEO. "Their dedication and commitment were more evident than ever throughout 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. No matter the circumstances, they are out there serving their communities. GTL recognizes their efforts every day, but this week is essential to help raise awareness of the duties, hazards, and sacrifices made by those working in corrections."

GTL is doing its part to assist correctional officers and employees in dealing with the circumstances of their jobs. As part of an exclusive partnership with Dr. Christian Conte, a mental health expert in the fields of anger and emotional management, GTL is providing customer facilities with access to exclusive staff-focused wellness video content for NCOEW. Emotional management is important for all individuals, but correctional officers and employees deal with more intensive emotions and situations than those in other career fields.

In addition to this exclusive content from Dr. Conte, throughout the months of May and June, GTL will also provide access to 25 additional courses on the company's Learning Management System (LMS), which provides educational and training materials to facility staff.

GTL also offered a tribute to those correctional officers and employees who gave their lives in service to their communities. In recognition of NCOEW, a donation was made to the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation (CPOF), which supports the surviving families of correctional officers who lost their lives protecting the public.

"Working in a correctional facility has its dangers, but the COVID-19 pandemic was an invisible enemy that took hundreds of thousands of lives, including individuals serving at correctional facilities," concluded Ms. Alderson. "With our content, our donations, and our focus on NCOEW, we want all correctional officers and employees to know that we see you. We see your strength, your compassion, and your efforts to transform the incarcerated into the rehabilitated."

