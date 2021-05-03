

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing the downward trend, lower COVID metrics were reported in the United States at the weekend.



29536 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country on Sunday, taking the national total to 33,180,441. The weekly average of daily infection is 49266.



299 new deaths were reported on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 591,062, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 694.



California reported the most number of deaths - 60, while Florida reported the highest number of cases - 3841.



A total of 25,823,800 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



Los Angeles County reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, while its test positivity rate was at the lowest level of the pandemic at 0.6 percent. The lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on weekends.



As India continues struggling to cope with the pandemic's second wave, new cases crossed the 400,000 threshold for the first time. Hospitals are under severe pressure by a surge of Covid-19 patients, Hundreds of lives are lost due to lack of oxygen.



A number of European countries, including England, Wales, Spain, Portugal, Greece and France have started easing their COVID restrictions as the situation there showed a clear improvement.



Globally, 152,871,267 coronavirus cases were recorded and 3,202,541 people died due to the killer bug since the pandemic began.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

