Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector, provides the following update on the filing of its financial statements and related documents for the 12 months ending December 31, 2020 (the "Documents").

As previously disclosed, the Company will be late in filing the Documents but expects to file all required documentation on or before May 10, 2021. As disclosed on April 27, 2021, the Company had filed a request for a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") pending its filing of the Documents, as a means to completing the Documents in an organized manner; the MTCO request was declined by the Ontario Securities Commission. As a result of the refusal to grant the MCTO, the Ontario Securities Commission has imposed an issuer cease trade order until the Documents have been filed.

The Company is working expeditiously to complete the Documents and looks forward to reporting its results on May 10, 2021. Investors can register for the Company's webinar at www.ugei.com/register, to be held at 11:00am EDT on May 10, 2021. Further, the Company reports that there have been no material changes to the Company since its prior disclosures.

