Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX) announced today its common stock has commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which has the highest listing standards at the exchange, under the ticker symbol "GTX."

On April 30, 2021, Garrett emerged from its Chapter 11 restructuring with new financing and a strong balance sheet to strengthen its long-term competitive position and provide the resources and flexibility to solidify the company's technology leadership. As part of this process, Garrett was able to remain a publicly traded company with the support of its new sponsors.

"The listing of our common shares on Nasdaq represents a new era at Garrett following the successful completion of our financial restructuring," said Olivier Rabiller, Garrett President and CEO. "Nasdaq's reputation as a destination for innovative global technology companies provides an ideal fit for Garrett. We have built in-house a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge turbo, electrification, and connected vehicle technologies and with our new capital structure, we have enhanced our ability to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Our successful listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market is yet another important milestone in the evolution of Garrett."

About Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett's cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. Our portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

