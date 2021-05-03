Plain Jane Hemp Co: Hemp Bud Behemoth Plain Jane Announces Todd Boren Has Joined Their Executive Team

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Executives at hemp company Plain Jane recently announced that Todd Boren, of The MacArthur Fund and former co-CEO of Form Factory, Inc., has joined their C-Suite team as co-CEO.

In 2018, as co-CEO of Form Factory, Boren successfully crafted and lead the merger of Form Factory to Acreage Holdings, for a purchase price of $160 Million. This marked one of the largest exits in the US cannabis industry history at that time. In addition to Form Factory and under his leadership, Boren assisted in the merger of a drug delivery company, Chemistry Holdings, Inc., to Cure Pharmaceuticals for $107 million.

Over his 25-plus-year career managing securities and venture capital acquisitions, Boren also helped create and successfully exit two FINRA broker dealers: International Assets Advisory and Pinnacle Financial Group.

When asked for comment on joining Plain Jane, Boren told reporters, "I am very excited about my role with Plain Jane. Coming in as Co-CEO reminds me of the launch of Form Factory prior. I have been waiting for this perfect combination of team and branding excellence to bring in my experience and skill set. I truly believe Plain Jane is the leader in brands and products for the multi-billion dollar hemp market. Look for some major announcements soon."

Along side Todd, Peter Glik has also joined the Plain Jane team as Chief Strategy Officer. Glik was Director of Business Development and Strategy at Form Factory. Peter also advised to Boren directly on strategic opportunities for the MacArthur fund. Today's announcement follows a number of recent developments for the company, including new partnerships and domestic and global expansion. Glik's comment: "After spending time at Form Factory focused on national and product strategy for some of the largest brands in cannabis, I am excited to focus on one brand that I believe will be disruptive to the US and emerging global markets. My passion aligns with my mission at Plane Jane; building brand loyalty within the industry."

About Plain Jane

Founders Lindsey Holthaus and CTO Evan Marshall launched Plain Jane in 2018 to deliver the highest quality hemp products and brands across the USA. Since its opening, Plain Jane has partnered with 15 hemp farms in Southern Oregon and sells its federally legal hemp products to over one hundred thousand American consumers. Plain Jane also created a revolutionary water curing procedure to make low odor CBD hemp cigarettes.

