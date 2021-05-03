Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Frankfurt
03.05.21
16:43 Uhr
4,885 Euro
-0,215
-4,22 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.05.2021 | 16:05
Hexagon Purus Holding AS: Hexagon Purus ASA - Conversion to public limited liability company, including change of company name and changes to articles of association, completed

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hexagon Purus (the "Company") on 27 April 2021 regarding the minutes from the annual general meeting held on the same date.

The amendments to the Company's articles of association resolved by the annual general meeting, including the conversion of the Company into a Norwegian public limited liability company and change of company name to Hexagon Purus ASA, have now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Norw.: Foretaksregisteret). Consequently, the Company's conversion to a public limited liability company (Norw.: "allmennaksjeselskap") is completed.


For more information:

Salman Alam, Vice President Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com



About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail, and aerospace applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagonpurus.com


