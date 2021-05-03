Hexagon Purus Holding AS: Hexagon Purus ASA - Conversion to public limited liability company, including change of company name and changes to articles of association, completed

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hexagon Purus (the "Company") on 27 April 2021 regarding the minutes from the annual general meeting held on the same date.

The amendments to the Company's articles of association resolved by the annual general meeting, including the conversion of the Company into a Norwegian public limited liability company and change of company name to Hexagon Purus ASA, have now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Norw.: Foretaksregisteret). Consequently, the Company's conversion to a public limited liability company (Norw.: "allmennaksjeselskap") is completed.



