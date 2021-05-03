Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Appoints Frank Morich, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

- Dr. Morich is an industry leader with over 35 years of experience in biopharmaceuticals with focus in commercialization, R&D and product development -

- Previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Chief Executive Officer of Takeda Pharmaceutical International, Chief Executive Officer of NOXXON Pharma AG, Chief Executive Officer of Innogenetics N.V., and Head of Global Product Development of Bayer AG Pharmaceutical Division -

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced the appointment of Frank Morich, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Morich is a well-established biopharmaceutical industry leader with over 35 years of executive leadership experience. He currently serves on the board of directors for CUE Biopharma, and since 2020 as the Chairman of the board. Additionally, from 2015 to 2020 he served on the board of Morphosys, and from 2004-2010 he served as a board member for Innate Pharma, both clinical-stage biotechnology companies specializing in antibody development.

"We are excited to have Frank join our Board of Directors. He is an industry veteran with an impressive background with multiple successes spanning his career, including having most recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, where he was responsible for successfully launching Takeda's first new cancer product (Adcetris) outside the USA in more than 20 years. As we work to advance what we believe are cutting-edge radiopharmaceutical oncology programs, we believe Frank's insight and guidance will prove to be invaluable," commented Frances Johnson, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Acting CEO of Viewpoint.

Prior to pivoting his leadership roles to Board of Director roles, from 2011 to 2014, Dr. Morich served as Chief Commercial Officer at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical company, and, from 2010 to 2011, he served as Executive Vice President, International Operations at Takeda. From 2008 to 2010, Dr. Morich served as Chief Executive Officer of NOXXON Pharma AG, a clinical-stage drug development company, and, from 2005 to 2007, he served as Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors of Innogenetics N.V., an international in vitro diagnostics company. Prior to that, Dr. Morich held several positions at Bayer, a global pharmaceutical and life sciences company, including member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG, Head of Global Product Development and Head of Research and Development.

"Viewpoint continues to demonstrate drive and innovation with their lead-212-based alpha-particle theranostics. Their technologies and therapeutic development have positioned them to address significant unmet needs in the current cancer therapy landscape and potentially optimize patient care, which I believe is of utmost importance," added Dr. Morich.

Dr. Morich received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Marburg where he specialized in immunology with a focus on monoclonal antibodies. Prior to starting his career in industry, Dr. Morich served as a military physician.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-??-NET) programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

viewpoint@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643706/Viewpoint-Molecular-TargetingTM-Appoints-Frank-Morich-MD-PhD-to-its-Board-of-Directors