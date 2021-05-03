Mercury Medical Inc.: The Tampa Bay Business Journal Awards Mercury Medical's Tim Gargaro 2021 CFO of the Year

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Mercury Medical is delighted to announce that the Tampa Bay Business Journal has honored the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Tim Gargaro as 2021 CFO of the Year for his financial leadership which they believe became even more invaluable as companies navigated COVID 19 throughout 2020 and into 2021.

Tim Gargaro has a rich history as an accomplished CFO with significant experience in Corporate Operations, Strategic Planning, Mergers & Acquisitions and the Capital Markets. For more than thirty years Tim has served privately held and publicly traded firms ranging in size from $50 million to $17 billion and was instrumental in several international mergers and acquisitions for Fortune 1000 companies. Outside of his professional duties, Tim has donated his time to healthcare as Board Member for Health Alliance Plan and as a Trustee committee member of the Henry Ford Health System.

"We are so very fortunate to have Tim Gargaro serve as Mercury Medical's CFO during this remarkable time in the company's history. Now, more than ever, his financial leadership is critical in navigating the strategic course for guiding Mercury to the next level as we emerge from this pandemic. Tim's diverse commercial background brings a wealth of strategic planning and fiscal operations expertise to our Company," said CEO, John Gargaro, MD.

Tim Gargaro joined Mercury Medical from Integrita, LLC, a financial and strategic advisory firm where he served as President. "I am honored to be a part of the Mercury Medical team and to receive this prestigious award. The opportunities that exist both at the company and the markets we serve are tremendous. As we learned throughout this pandemic, there has never been a more critical time to ensure global access to Mercury's respiratory and airway management technologies. Mercury Medical is strategically aligned to fulfill clinical medical device requirements worldwide."

About Mercury Medical

Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Mercury Medical is dedicated to delivering clinically differentiated critical care technology that saves lives throughout the world. For over 55 years clinicians have relied on Mercury Medical as their resource for bringing a legacy of innovation, high quality lower cost solutions, and better patient outcomes. Mercury Medical's high-quality standards include ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certifications. www.mercurymed.com

For more information, please visit www.mercurymed.com

Contact:

Lisa Cordner on behalf of

John M. Gargaro, MD

at 727-573-4930

or jgargaro@mercurymed.com

SOURCE: Mercury Medical Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643836/The-Tampa-Bay-Business-Journal-Awards-Mercury-Medicals-Tim-Gargaro-2021-CFO-of-the-Year