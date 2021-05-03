Edge Engineering And Geoscience Ltd.: Edge Engineering and Geoscience Ltd. Appoints Greg Vogelsang, P.Geo., P.Eng., FEC, FGC as President and CEO

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce the creation of Edge Engineering and Geoscience Ltd., an environmental consulting firm focused on the development, growth, and sustainability of the mining industry in western Canada. The rollout of Edge Engineering and Geoscience adds to the robust environmental services that the Edge group of companies offers through their oil and gas abandonment and reclamation division (Edge Liability Risk Management) while expanding into the mining sector.

As part of this rollout, Edge has named Greg Vogelsang, P.Eng., P.Geo., FEC, FGC as the President and CEO of Edge Engineering and Geoscience, effective May 1, 2021.

Mr. Vogelsang is a registered Professional Geoscientist and Professional Engineer with 30 years of professional experience related to environmental management and geoscience. He has extensive experience with the government of Saskatchewan - Ministry of Environment as a Senior Manager, has practiced for over 20 years as a consulting Geoscientist, and most recently was the Project Manager for a junior potash mining company. Greg has served as president of Geoscientists Canada, Councillor with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS), and president of the Saskatchewan Environment Industry Managers Association. Recently, he was elected Vice President of APEGS.

Greg's background encompasses all facets of environmental management, including Environmental Site Assessments, Provincial and Federal Regulatory processes, licensing and permitting, and site remediation. Greg is a Qualified Person (QP) for National Instrument 43-101 potash reporting for the purposes of Water Security Agency (WSA) drainage applications and Ministry of Environment applications.

Edge offers a wide range of environmental engineering and geoscience consulting services to the mining industry. Services include:

Environmental Management and Assessments

Licensing, Permitting

Environmental Protection Plans and Spill Response

Water and Data Management

Regulatory Compliance Reporting

Environmental Site Assessments - Pre Development/Post Development

Reserve and resource evaluation, Geological Prospecting and Core Analysis

For more information on Edge, their offerings, and their team - visit www.edgecorp.ca

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Lex Ewen, P.Eng.

Director

Contact:

lex.ewen@edgecorp.ca greg.vogelsang@edgecorp.ca

(306) 536-6509 (306) 536-8919

www.edgecorp.ca www.edgecorp.ca

ABOUT EDGE ENGINEERING AND GEOSCIENCE LTD:

Edge Engineering and Geoscience Ltd is a registered engineering and geoscience consulting firm based out of Regina, Saskatchewan, that provides industry-leading solutions to complex environmental scenarios in the mining, energy, construction, and agriculture industries. The principals of Edge have more than 100 years of engineering and geoscience experience serving the resource, agriculture, and construction sectors of western Canada.

SOURCE: Edge Engineering And Geoscience Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643871/Edge-Engineering-and-Geoscience-Ltd-Appoints-Greg-Vogelsang-PGeo-PEng-FEC-FGC-as-President-and-CEO