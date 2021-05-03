

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Etherium, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, reached an all time record price breaking the $3000 barrier Monday.



The token, transacted on the ethereum blockchain, rose as high as $3,188 in the UK morning trading session.



Ether is trading at $3120 while writing this report, with a gain of 6.63 percent over the last 24 hours.



Its current market capitalization is $360 billion and global trade volume is $35 billion, according to Coinmarketcap.



Ethereum started an upward trend last week boosted by a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) plans to issue a two-year 100-million-euro digital bond on the Ethereum blockchain network.



The dream run started on April 26, and the second most popular cryptocurrency added its weight by around $1000, or nearly 50 percent.



A section of investors tout Ether as one of the key players in a decentralized financial system in the future.



Meanwhile, the most popular virtual currency Bitcoin hovered around $58,000 on Monday, showing signs of approaching the next level of resistance of $60,000.



The leading cryptocurrency is trading at $57782 as of this writing, with a gain of 1.34 percent over the last 24 hours. BTC improved by more than $4000 within a week.



Its current market capitalization is $1.079 trillion, according to Coinmarketcap.



