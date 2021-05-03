DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: 468 SPAC I SE / Home Member State

468 SPAC I SE: Release of the Home Member State with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



03.05.2021

468 SPAC I SE announces that in accordance with art. 1 (1) (9) (a) of the law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers, as amended (the "Transparency Law"), the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is the home Member State for 468 SPAC I SE pursuant to the Transparency Law.

