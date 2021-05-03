DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: 468 SPAC I SE
/ Home Member State
468 SPAC I SE announces that in accordance with art. 1 (1) (9) (a) of the law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers, as amended (the "Transparency Law"), the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is the home Member State for 468 SPAC I SE pursuant to the Transparency Law.
03.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|468 SPAC I SE
|9 Rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1191849 03.05.2021
468 SPAC I-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de